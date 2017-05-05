APHC denounces Khan Sopori’s continued detention

Srinagar

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has strongly denounced the continued illegal detention of senior Hurriyet leader, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori.

The APHC spokesman, Ayaz Akbar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the 75-year-old leader was suffering from multiple ailments. He expressed serious concern over the deteriorating condition of the detained leader and appealed to the International Committee of Red Cross and Amnesty International to take cognizance of the matter and play role in his release.

Terming the approach of puppet authorities against Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori as vendetta, the spokesman said that the ailing leader was being harassed on one pretext or the other. The puppet authorities seized his residential house and even filed a fake case against him, the spokesman said.

He said that Khan Sopori’s family members were moving from pillar to post to get their house unsealed and were living a miserable life in a rented room. It is extremely unfortunate that neither his property is returned nor any justice is provided to the desperate family, he deplored.

Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori was arrested three months ago and police slapped draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on him and shifted him to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.—KMS