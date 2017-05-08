APHC denounces detention of political activists

Srinagar

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has expressed concern over the illegal detention of political activists and demanded their immediate release. APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the puppet administration for its apathetic approach towards political detainees.

He said, “Ghulam Nabi Wani alias Sahil of Chandekot, Kreeri and Bashir Ahmad Wani of Bangdara, Kreeri) are subjected vengeance and their detention is prolonged on one pretext or the other. Both of them are lodged in Kotbhalwal Jail, Jammu, for the last 10 months and they are suffering from serious ailments. No medical treatment is being provided to them.”

Ghulam Muhammad Wani was arrested during uprising in 2016 and was lodged in Kotbhalwal jail. The judiciary quashed his case and bailed him out from all cases. However, instead of honouring the court orders, police till now is keeping him under illegal custody.

The spokesman urged the International Committee of Red Cross and Amnesty International to take note of pathetic conditions of political detainees and use influence for their immediate release.—KMS