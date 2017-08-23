APHC demands release of leaders, activists before Eid

Srinagar

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference, while criticizing the puppet administration for implicating political leaders and activists in fictitious cases, has demanded the release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists before Eid-ul-Azha.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, facilitated the Indian National Investigation Agency’s raids and arrest of Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Devender Singh Bahal and several traders. It said that during people’s uprising in 2016, more than 20,000 pro-freedom people and activists were arrested and over 500 were still languishing either in interrogation centers or in different jails.

Terming the approach of the puppet authorities as sheer extremism, the APHC said, “Infamous Public Safety Act is being repeatedly slapped on political activists lodged in different jails for long. In most of cases, the detainees were granted bail and their dossiers quashed by judiciary, but the authorities instead of honoring the court orders ignored all norms and rules. The authorities slap draconian law, Public Safety Act on the detainees to prolong their detention.”

The statement said, “Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Amir Hamza Shah, Muhammad Yousuf Lone, Mir Hafeezullah, Muhammad Yousaf Falahi, Abdul Ghani Butt, Rayees Ahmad Mir, Haji Muhammad Rustam Butt, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Fahmeeda Sofi, Muhammad Shakeel Yatoo, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Abdul Ahad Parra, Shakeel Ahmad Butt, Hakeem Showkat Ahmad, Atif Hassan, Irfan Ahmad and several other are languishing in jails in the name of preventive custody.”—KMS