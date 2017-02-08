APHC condemns Rajnath’s Kashmir statement

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference has taken strong exception to the Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s assertion that Jammu and Kashmir was always with India and will remain a part of it.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar terming Rajnath Singh’s remarks as egoistic approach of India said that such rhetoric and parroting could not change the reality about the Kashmir dispute. The APHC ridiculing the statement of Rajnath Singh wherein he said that referendum must be conducted in Pakistan maintained that India was aware about the possible results of referendum in Jammu and Kashmir and that is the reason its leaders are resorting to such meaningless statements. “Kashmir is internationally accepted issue and deferring this issue led to an uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir and proved a squabble and bone of contention between two countries. It is because of the Kashmir issue that both countries are investing a large amount of budget on arms and ammunitions, while as majority in India are living a miserable life.—KMS