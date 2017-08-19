APHC condemns NIA raids in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned Indian National Investigation Agency’s arbitrary and coercive act of raiding the houses of Hurriyat leader, Advocate Muhammad Shafi Reshi, and some members of business community in the territory.

The APHC in a statement issued in said, it is folly being played by occupation authorities to harass and scare the resistance leadership from representing the people’s sentiments and their just political struggle. It said although nothing objectionable was recovered from the residence of Hurriyat leaders, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Merajuddin Kalwal and Shahid-ul-Islam, still arbitrary measures were used to malign the resistance movement and to implicate leaders in fabricated cases.

The APHC lashed at the pro-India Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and said that its rhetoric and parroting about “goli nahi boli (talks not bullets)” and “battle of ideas’’ proved a fraud and hoax. Instead the party has resorted to unbridled coercive force against unarmed civilians and facilitated the NIA to implicate Hurriyat leadership in false and fictitious cases so that nobody dares to challenge their writ and object to their plans of genocide, it said.

“People are mature enough to understand that it is psychological crackdown against resistance leaders just to make them scared,” the statement said.

The APHC asked the Kashmiri people to remain vigilant about the sinister designs of New Delhi and its henchmen in the occupied territory.—KMS