APHC condemns arrest of Devinder Singh, NIA raids

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the raids by Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) and arrest of its leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate Devinder Singh, in Jammu.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar while terming the arrest of Devinder Singh extreme frustration of Indian authorities said that NIA was not disclosing the location of detention of the said leader. “It won’t dampen our resolve and aspirations to pursue our mission,” the statement added.

The NIA conducted raids at the ancestral house of APHC’s Jammu-based leader, Devender Singh Behal in Nowshera town of Rajouri district. Behal was arrested by an NIA team, which had raided his residence at Bakhshi Nagar in Jammu on Sunday. —KMS