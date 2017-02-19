APHC concerned over plight of Kashmiri detainees

Freedom struggle to continue: Yasin

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference has expressed serious concern over the miserable plight of illegally detained Hurriyet leaders and activists languishing in different jails.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the PDP-BJP regime had turned occupied Kashmir virtually into a big jail and more than six hundred Hurriyet leaders and activists were behind the bars. It pointed out that over a hundred detainees were granted bail by the courts but police didn’t release them and they were still kept in police lockups. The APHC appealed to the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the situation and use their influence for release of the Kashmiri political prisoners.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri people were striving for freedom from Indian occupation for the past several decades and they would continue their struggle till complete success.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement termed the police report submitted to the Human Rights Commission of occupied Kashmir that no one was under house arrest in the territory as a blatant lie. It said that the party chief, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, and the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, were under continued house detention for past many years.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir and Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in their statements condemned the unjustified arrest of the Imam of Masjid Bait-ul-Mukarram, Baramulla, Mufti Aijaz Ahmed, by Indian police.

On the other hand, Hurriyet leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Farida Behenji, Zafar Akbar Butt, Yasmeen Raja, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Syed Saleem Gilani and Jamaat-e-Islami of the territory in their statements expressed deep grief over the loss of innocent lives in the recent bomb blasts in Pakistan. They said that these incidents were handiwork of enemies of Pakistan who wanted to destabilize the country to hamper its development and progress. Indian police arrested nine innocent youth during house raids in Seeli area of Sopore.—KMS