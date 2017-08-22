APHC-AJK remembers Sheikh Aziz

Observer Report

Islamabad

All Parties Hurriyet Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) Chapter has paid glowing tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leader, Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his 9th martyrdom anniversary.

Sheikh Abdul Aziz was shot dead by Indian troops on this day in 2008 while he was leading a procession from Srinagar to the Line of Control against the economic blockade of the Kashmir Valley by Hindu extremists of Jammu.

The speakers said Sheikh Abdul Aziz offered the sacrifice of his life for a great cause and his contribution towards freedom struggle of Kashmir would always be remembered. They said that the Kashmiri people were giving huge sacrifices in the freedom struggle and these sacrifices were a priceless asset for the ongoing liberation movement, people and the leadership.

The speakers said that for the past seven decades, people of Kashmir had been giving sacrifices of every nature and it was because of these sacrifices that the Kashmir dispute was echoing in almost all forums of the world.