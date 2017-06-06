APHC AJK holds sit-in outside of UN office

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

APHC AJK chapter held a sit-in outside UN office in Islamabad to bring the world body’s attention towards Indian brutalities and crackdowns by Indian National Investigation Agency on Hurriyet leaders in occupied Kashmir.

The sit-in protest was staged by Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Mir Tahir Masood, Malik Abdul Majeed, Abdul Majeed Mir, Raja Shaheen, Nisar Mirza, Sheikh Mateen Ahmad, Aijaz Rehmani, Ishtiaq Hameed, Sheikh Yaqoob, Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood and others. They urged the United Nations to intervene for settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the world body’s resolutions.

Meanwhile, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chapter at a meeting held in Islamabad, today, denounced massive crackdowns by Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the resistance leaders. The meeting was presided over by Manzoor-ul-Haq. Hurriyet leaders strongly condemned the malicious campaign launched by India to defame the Hurriyet leadership.

They said that the NIA was also threatening to re-open the old fake cases in which the courts had acquitted the Hurriyet leaders, adding that such cheap tactics could not frighten the Hurriyet leadership. They said that it was nothing but frustration of the so-called authorities.

The Hurriyet leaders said that the NIA has conducted raids on the offices and residences of many Hurriyet leaders and subjected them to harassment.—KMS