APHC-AJK holds seminar on Kashmir

Islamabad

A seminar was held under the auspices of the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter (APHC-AJK) in Islamabad, today, to mark the passing of a resolution on Kashmir by the UN on this day in 1949.

The resolution has called for settling the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

The speakers on the occasion highlighted the importance of the UN Kashmir resolutions, particularly the one passed on January 5, 1949, pledging the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

The speakers said the January 5, 1949 resolution of the UN provides base to the Kashmiris’ struggle as in this resolution the right to self-determination of Kashmiris was recognized and had called for the withdrawal of troops from the territory.

The speakers deplored that the UN resolutions could not be implemented so far due to the intransigence of India and the dispute was not resolved despite the passage of seven decades.—KMS