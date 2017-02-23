APHC-AJK holds seminar in Islamabad

Islamabad

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter (APHC-AJK) held a seminar in Islamabad on Thursday.

The speakers addressing the seminar expressed serious concern over the gross human rights violations perpetrated by Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir. They strongly condemned the Kunanposhpora mass rape incident and demanded exemplary punishment for the involved troops.

The speakers urged the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the stepped up Indian state terrorism and violations of human rights in the occupied territory. They also called for repeal of draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) and release of all illegally detained Hurriyet leaders and activists.—KMS