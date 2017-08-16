APHC AJK holds protest outside Indian HC

Islamabad

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the All Parties Hurriyet Conference staged a protest demonstration outside Indian High Commission in Islamabad to mark India’s Independence Day as black day, today.

The protesters expressed concern over the unabated wave of killings by Indian troops in the occupied territory and warned New Delhi against the use of brutal tactics to crush people’s freedom movement.

The participants urged the international community to take notice Indian atrocities in Kashmir.—KMS