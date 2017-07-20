APHC AJK delegation calls on Sartaj Aziz

Islamabad

A 9-member delegation of Representatives of All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK Chapter called on the Foreign Affairs Adviser, Sartaj Aziz, today. According to Kashmir Media Service, the Adviser noted that Jammu & Kashmir remains the core dispute between India and Pakistan, and its resolution is imperative for bringing peace to South Asia. He underscored that the valiant people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir are waging a heroic and just struggle against Indian occupation. Pakistan pays rich tribute to Kashmiris for their unmatched sacrifices and unparalleled resilience.

The Adviser reaffirmed that people and the Government of Pakistan stand behind Kashmiris in extending political, diplomatic and moral support to their just struggle. Pakistan continues to pursue its principled position on Jammu & Kashmir and extends its steadfast support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle, as Kashmir cause remains close to the hearts of every Pakistani, he added.

The Adviser underlined that the international community has rejected Indian attempts to equate the indigenous self-determination movement of Kashmiris with terrorism. In this regard, he mentioned the outcome document of the OIC Summit in Istanbul last year, and the Resolution adopted at the CFM, which was held in Abidjan last week. He also noted that Kashmiri Diaspora abroad, and members of the Civil Society in various countries have been holding events to highlight Indian atrocities in IoK.

The Kashmiri delegation briefed the Adviser on the grave human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), and expressed concern over the policy of genocide being pursued by Indian forces, as manifested in the continued bloodshed of defenceless Kashmiris with impunity. They expressed deep appreciation of Kashmiris for the effective efforts and strong support of the Government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the Kashmiri cause.

The delegation underscored that the indigenous movement of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination has entered an important phase since the martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani on 08 July 2016.

Today’s meeting is significant, as the day marks the observance of Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, on 19 July 1947, wherein Kashmiri leaders unanimously agreed to accede Kashmir to Pakistan citing shared economic, linguistic, cultural and religious affinities of the people.—KMS