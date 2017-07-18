APHC-AJK condemns Indian firing on LoC

Staff Report

Islamabad

The APHC-AJK chapter has condemned the stepped up Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir as well as unprovoked firing along the Line of Control. The APHC AJK at a meeting in Islamabad also expressed grief over the death of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s uncle, Tariq Ahmad Buch. The meeting denounced the arrest of Rehan Mukhtar, the 12-year-old son of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukthar Ahmad Waza, by Indian police. Rehan was lodged in Islamabad police station four days ago. The participants of the meeting demanded immediate release of Waza’s son.

Those who attended the meeting included Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Abdul Majeed Mir, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Manzoorul Haq Butt, Altaf Hussain Wani, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Parvez Ahmad Shah, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Muhammad Shafi, Abdul Hameed Lone, Mian Muzaffar, Javed Jehangir, Haji Muhammad Sultan, Nisar Mirza, Imtiaz Iqbal Wani and others.