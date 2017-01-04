Apex court to hear Panama leaks case on daily basis

Bench raises questions on money trail

Sophia siddiqui

Islamabad

A new five-member larger bench of Supreme Court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa while starting the hearing of Panamgate case afresh Wednesday decided to hear the case on daily basis.

The apex court in its remarks said that it would not accept any further unnecessary adjournments in the case.

During the hearing, the bench raised questions over the money trail shown by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family to purchase properties in London.

The bench said it wanted to understand how money was invested into Sharif children’s businesses. It also asked how were funds transferred from Qatar to London, and if Nawaz Sharif was extending his business interests while he occupied government positions.

“Where were 12 million Dirham kept for two decades? From 1980 to 1997 what did Nawaz Sharif do? What is the law for money transfer in Dubai and Qatar? How was money invested in the Sharif children’s businesses?” the SC asked.

Submitting his arguments, PTI Counsel Naeem Bukhari referred to prime minister’s speech to the nation on April 5 wherein he stated that he had evidence of his investments in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. Bukhari said that the prime minister had lied therefore he was neither truthful nor trustworthy and therefore he should be disqualified.

He said that an affidavit by Tariq Shafi, cousin of the premier, which claims that all properties including the Dubai mill were owned by him, was fake.

The court asked Bukhari to prove whether or not Hussain Nawaz, PM Nawaz’s son, is the owner of certain offshore companies bought before 2006. Naeem claimed, saying that the Park Lane flats 16 and 16a were bought in 1995 for 75,000 pounds.

Justice Khosa observed that an attested letter from a former Qatari prime minister, presented in the apex court in November, states that the London flats were owned by the Al Thani family before the Sharif family bought them.

He added that no record had been presented in court to show that the Al Thani family used to own the flats.

INP adds: During the proceedings, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said that the hearing will be conducted on a daily basis. During the case proceeding he remarked that there won’t be any delay in Panama case and nothing will go unheard. He asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Naeem Bukhari to plead the case in the court and not in the media. To this Bukhari said, he had never talked about the case to the media.

The Qatari letter states that the Park Lane flats in London were purchased by Mian Sharif , PM Nawaz’s father in 1980. The document adds that they were bought from the sale of the Dubai Steel Mills.

Regarding this transaction, Justice Khosa asked Bukhari, “Was the investment in the flats so profitable that from 1980 till 2006, it generated billions?”

Bukhari reiterated his stance that Maryam Nawaz was and is dependent of Nawaz Sharif and she is the beneficiary of both offshore companies.

Justice Aijaz-ul-Haq asked for documents from 1993 that prove that the Nescol company is owned by Hussain Nawaz. Bukhari said, “This is the only mystery in the case.”

“Do the Panama documents have any legal standing,” asked Justice Gulzar.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa asked the PTI and PML-N not to use the premises of the Supreme Court for inappropriate language and stopped press talks in the premises.

PTI chief Imran Khan told the bench that their press conferences should not be considered a pressure tactic on the courts. “The government uses its platform to say that PTI has not given evidence, to respond we have to hold press conferences,” he said. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry said that the Panama Leaks hearing has resumed on a new year, with a new bench, but the same old allegations were being hurled at them by the PTI.

“There is no difference between unverified documents and garbage,” he said, a jibe at evidence PTI submitted in the court.

Minister of State and PML-N leader Tariq Chaudhry said that the judiciary was an institution in which all parties had put their trust except the PTI. “We will satisfy both- the court and the people,” he said.

Earlier speaking to media outside the apex court, PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed hope that something different is going to happen. AML chief Sheikh Rasheed stated that incumbent government has lost its dignity. It is wish of 20 crore people to bring the culprits to justice.