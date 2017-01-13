Apex Court takes suo motu notice of minor girl’s vani ‘marriage’

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Supreme Court Thursday took suo motu notice of a minor girl declared ‘vani’ by a jirga in Ghotki city of Sindh.

The jirga had ordered marriage of a three-year-old girl under the custom of Vani.

Reportedly the jirga was held by Mazari tribe’s male elders in a border town of Sindh and Balochistan.

Taking notice of the illegal act, the apex court has directed SSP Ghotki to file a report in this regard within 48 hours. The suo motu notice was taken on the complaint of Ali Hassan Mazari, a resident of Ghotki.

Vani is a custom practised in parts of Pakistan, especially in Sindh and Balochistan which allows forcible ‘marriage’ of young girls as part of punishment for a crime committed by their male relatives.