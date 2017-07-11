Apex Court charges Nehal with contempt of court

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Monday charged former PML-N leader Senator Nehal Hashmi for contempt of court following his earlier controversial remarks. The apex court had taken suo motu notice of Hashmi’s speech which went viral on May 31 wherein he threatened ‘those investigating the PM’s family’. The SC notification stated that Hashmi committed contempt of the court within the meanings of Article 204(2) of the Constitution and Section 3 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003.

The apex court in its notification mentioned the quotes by the senator and stated: “ That by the way of the aforesaid speech you threatened judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan their families and children and members of the JIT and their families and children.”

The notification said that the act tends to scandalise the court and bring the authority of the court into hatred, ridicule and disrespect.

Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf had earlier initiated action to file a criminal case against Hashmi.

Nehal Hashmi, in a speech to workers in Karachi at a Youm-e-Takbeer event, on May 31 had threatened the prime minister’s unidentified ‘enemies’.

“The one you are investigating is the PM’s son,” roared Hashmi.

Without identifying who he was referring to, Hashmi said, “You will not be spared; you are in service now but remember you will retire tomorrow.”

“Those investigating us [must know] we will observe your day of judgment,” he stated further.

Soon after the video emerged, he was stripped of his party membership and was made to resign from his Senate seat too. Taking notice of the issue, the Supreme Court served a contempt notice on June 1 over his controversial remarks.