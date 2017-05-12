APDP demands whereabouts of missing youth

Srinagar

The Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons staged monthly sit-in protest here at Pratap Park yesterday.

Scores of parents of disappeared victims, relatives and half widows joined the protest demanding the whereabouts of the persons who have been subjected to enforced disappearances by the security forces during past more than two decades of prolonged conflict in Kashmir.

The protesting members were holding pictures of victims and placards depicting their unending pain and agony.

On the occasion the parents of victims and half widows said that their fight for justice and resentment against injustice would continue till the whereabouts of their missing loved ones are not revealed by the state.

Scores of fresh cases of enforced disappearances were highlighted during the protest.

On the occasion, chairperson of APDP Parveena Ahangar said though the state had always been callous and insensitive towards the issue of disappeared persons, APDP shall continue to fight against the injustice and prejudice.

“Our monthly sit-in protests shall continue to press our demands for locating the whereabouts of the missing youth of Kashmir who were picked up by security forces and government agencies. Our children were picked up by men in uniform, let them tell us where are they? These parents, these widows have been turned into tales of agony, mental torture and immense sufferings. We ask the so called rulers of our state where are our children? “ Parveena Ahangar said.

She said that successive governments have always made efforts to oppress and suppress the voice of victims however the voice for the justice will never fade, reports Kashmir Times.

“We do not expect any justice from a system which has thrived on injustice and violations only. Instead of delivering justice they have only added salt to the wounds of these families, to a mother, a wife, a daughter. The authorities are only concerned about their own well being and lives and nothing else,” Parveena said.

The APDP denounced the ban on social networking sites in Kashmir and called it state sponsored violation of rights.—Agencies