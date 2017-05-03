APCNGA wants implementation of ban on filling LPG cars

Illegal filling resulting in accidents causing loss of lives

Staff Reporter

Islamabad:

The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Tuesday said LPG is being used in vehicles despite Ogra ban which amounts to playing with life and property of the masses.

Ogra has banned using LNG in vehicles but it is being used across the country in cars especially in taxis and rickshaws which should be discouraged, said Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, Central Chairman APCNGA.

In a statement issued here today, he said that Ogra has banned the use of LPG as fuel in transport but the role of district administration is not praiseworthy which has turned a blind eye to the illegal practice.

The situation in Punjab is worth noting where incidents of blasts and fire have become a routine inflicting losses to the masses, he added.

Ghiyas Paracha said that illegal gas filling shops and cabins can be seen in almost every locality in the urban centres of Punjab where the owners are doing the business in a very unsafe manner that frequently results in accidents.

He said that district administration should take note of the incidents and stop this illegal business ignoring petty personal gains.

Masses are also using substandard cylinders in vehicles and three-wheelers which must be stopped, he said, adding that authorities should take note of the situation and take urgent steps to save the masses from danger.