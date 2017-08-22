APC protests against handing over of press club building

Raza Naqvi

Attock

The members of Attock Press Club (APC) took out a peaceful protest rally demanding the handing over of the press club building to them, which was taken over by the administration almost five years ago because of the unknown reasons. Patron in Chief Syed Raza Haider Naqvi and Chairman Sheikh Javed Iqbal led the rally.

The rally started from Fawara Chowk and was culminated at Kutchery Chowk. While addressing the rally Patron in Chief Syed Raza Haider Naqvi, Chairman Sheikh Javed Iqbal, Vice Chairman Tahir Nazish and others development, and educating that the building of the press club be forth with handed over to them so that the journalist community may discharge their duties in a better way. They said, we highlighted this issue at every level but to no avail and ultimately we have been compelled to take out protest rally.

They demanded that they would have sit in front of the parliament if their just demand were not fulfilled. They said if Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb can visit Peshawar to listen to the problems faced by the journalists then why couldn’t she visit Attock. They before disbursing the rally dead need that the administration must hand them over the Press Club building along with the assets.