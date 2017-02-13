“APBF vows to strengthen industry-academia linkage”

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

With a view to strengthen industry-academia linkage and collaborate for joint research initiatives the All Pakistan Business Forum has signed a tri-party Memorandum of Understanding with Institute of Trade and Competitiveness and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics.

APBF President and CEO ITC Ibrahim Qureshi, APBF secretary general Maaz Mehmood, UMT DG Abid Sherwani and PIDE vice chancellor Asad Zaman signed the tri-party MoU, which is aimed at conducting capacity building programmes jointly through training and empowerment; by a mutual collaboration between the business community and educational institutions. The APBF would collaborate with these renowned educational institutions for joint research activities and enhancement of capacity building.

Addressing the ceremony APBF president Ibrahim Qureshi said that in the developed economies there is a strong linkage between the academia and industry and Pakistan today also needs to adopt that pattern to overcome its multiple issues. He hoped that the PIDE and ITC would contribute to a great deal in closing the leadership gap through training to potential businessmen in areas relating to economy and international affairs.

He said that the platform would provide academics and industry the exchange of ideas on the pressing economic and social problems facing Pakistan.

The APBF would collaborate and undertake projects to help the industry compete with the challenges faced in the 21st century. All organizations would hold workshops, conferences, symposia and seminars for mutual benefits. He said that the Memorandum of Understanding is a significant step in bringing the institutions/academia and trade, industry together. He said that there is no dearth of resources in Pakistan but it is far behind in the economic race because we have failed to properly tap these resources.