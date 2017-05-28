APBF, TVET join hands to improve public, private sector partnership

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Better employable skills and improved Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) is only possible through active involvement of private sector and close collaboration with public sector; leading towards economic prosperity.

This opinion was developed in the first meeting of the Punjab TVET Advisory Forum held in Islamabad.

The forum was organized by the TVET Reform Support Programme, which is funded by the European Union, the Federal Republic of Germany and the Royal Norwegian Embassy, implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaftfur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in close collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) as well as provincial Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs) and private sector organizations.

The forum will serve as a platform for the stakeholders from public and private sectors to improve collaboration through advocacy and awareness, provide strategic guidance regarding the implementation of the TVET reform, discuss policy issues and make the recommendations for improvements of the TVET sector. Participants agreed on the constitution of the forum as well as the terms of reference and showed interest in the scope having such forum in-place.

Hans LudwigBruns, Head of Programme TVET Reform Support Programme while opening the session shared the outcomes achieved in the first phase of TVET Reform Support Programme and shared a detailed prospect of the second phase of the Programme.

Office bearers and senior representatives from All Pakistan Business Forum, Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot; Punjab Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority, Pakistan Vocational Training Council, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority, Pakistan Board of Technical Education, Trade Testing Board and Associations of Footwear, Automotive, Freight Forwarders and other organizations participated in the forum.

They supported the idea of formation of forum, which will help in advocating the implementation of National Vocational Qualifications Framework (NVQF) and reform in TVET sector.

The participants termed it as a key landmark achieved for the economic development goals of the province. Ibrahim Qureshi President APBF appreciated the need of such provincial forum to have a better working coordination on TVET between public & private sector.

The working of the forum will be facilitated through a joint secretariat representing both the public and private sectors. The Punjab TEVTA, PVTC, PBTE, TTB will be part of the secretariat, as representing the public sector, while All Pakistan Business Forum, which is a private sector body, will represent the private sector along with other relevant stakeholders.The TVET Reform Support Programme will facilitate the coordination of the secretariat.

The forum will envisage advocacy to promote paradigm shift of the traditional methods of training and vocational education to Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBT&A); where Recognition of the Prior Learning (RPL) will also help in promoting the validation of skilled workers from informal sector.