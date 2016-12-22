APBF lauds decision to increase trade with Italy

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan and Italy have recently agreed to increase bilateral trade to $1.5 Billion, raising it from the current volume of $1 Billion (fiscal year 2016-2017). The ‘All Pakistan Business Forum’ (APBF) has lauded this decision made by the Pakistan-Italy ‘Joint Economic Commission’ (JEC), during some high-level meetings.

The President of APBF – Mr. Ibrahim Qureshi congratulated Italy’s Deputy Minister for Economic Development – Mr. Ivan Scalfarotto – who was leading a 25-member, distinguished delegation from Italy, on an official visit to Pakistan. Mr. Qureshi stated that: The business communities in both countries fully realize the importance and vast potential of trade between our two friendly nations. Some key areas for cooperation have already been identified, along with an agreement to nurture greater economic ties, to gain mutual benefits.

The President of APBF appreciated the strong diplomatic cooperation and efforts of the Italian government and assured the Italian delegates that; “Pakistan wants to further enhance its socio-economic ties with Italy. The business community in both countries will work together to foster trade relations, through bigger exhibitions and stronger Business-To-Business contacts, supported by the two governments. We are also thankful to Italy for supporting Pakistan in getting the ‘GSP plus’ from EU.”