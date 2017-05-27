APBF joins hands for advisory forum on TVET

Salim Ahmed

Better employable skills and improved Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) is only possible through active involvement of private sector and close collaboration with public sector; leading towards economic prosperity. This opinion was developed in the first meeting of the Punjab TVET Advisory Forum, organized here.

The forum was organized by the TVET Reform Support Programme, which is funded by the European Union, the Federal Republic of Germany and the Royal Norwegian Embassy, implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaftfür Internationale Zusammenarbe it (GIZ) GmbH in close collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) as well as provincial Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs) and private sector organizations.

The forum will serve as a platform for the stakeholders from public and private sectors to improve collaboration through advocacy & awareness, provide strategic guidance regarding the implementation of the TVET reform, discuss policy issues and make the recommendations for improvements of the TVET sector. Participants agreed on the constitution of the forum as well as the terms of reference and showed interest in the scope having such forum in-place.

Mr. Hans Ludwig Bruns, Head of Programme TVET Reform Support Programme while opening the session shared the outcomes achieved in the first phase of TVET Reform Support Programme and shared a detailed prospect of the second phase of the Programme.

The working of the forum will be facilitated through a joint secretariat representing both the public and private sectors.