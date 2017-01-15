APBF for equitable CPEC benefits for all provinces

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a transnational project, which promises faster growth and infrastructural development of the whole region. It will effectively serve the long-term economic interests of both the countries.

As the All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) is a vibrant business association which promotes and protects the interests of the business community and industries in Pakistan, the association is pleased to see the big opportunities promised by CPEC, therefore, it would urge the government to ensure that all provinces benefit equitably from this revolutionary project.

With an investment of well over $50 billion promised by China for CPEC, Pakistan must take full advantage of this venture by creating an efficient and transparent environment for utilizing and absorbing such a large volume of investments, to revolutionize the trading, transportation and industrial infrastructure. The CPEC also promises large-scale developments in the energy sector, as more than US $34 billion will be spent on energy projects, to add over 16,500 MW in the national grid, over the next decade.

The President of APBF – Mr. Ibrahim Qureshi said that; “We appreciate China’s robust investment plans and Trans-national initiative for boosting cross-border trade activities. With such huge foreign investment coming in the country, it is essential that all provinces get equitable benefits, opportunities and budgets for strengthening their infrastructure and trade activities. It inspires new possibilities to set up industrial sites and energy projects in all the provinces of Pakistan, along this new road and rail network, especially in the economically deprived areas”.

The success of this initiative relies on stronger collaboration and cooperation among business communities of all provinces and across the borders. APBF is committed to dedicate all available resources and capabilities, to engage vital organizations and entrepreneurs in the region, to create robust links, new opportunities and mutual benefits, for all of the provinces in Pakistan.

APBF is a vibrant business association which promotes and protects the interests of the business community and industries in Pakistan. It also advises the government on; policy formulation, regulatory realignments, economic reforms and implementation.