APBF concerns over declining exports, trade deficit

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In recent times, Pakistan’s trade deficit has knocked a record level of $30 billion in 2016-17, demonstrating a jump of 42 percent as compared to the last financial year. Exports have declined by 3 percent to $18.5 billion while imports have gone up by 21 percent to $48.5 billion.
The President of All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) Ibrahim Qureshi expressed his concerns and stated: “This decline is disconcerting, since our country has never faced imports being two-and-a-half times of the current exports. Pakistan faces this unprecedented trade deficit despite the prevalence of low international prices of our biggest import, oil.”
The primary reason Pakistan has seen a drastic drop in its exports includes a number of structural factors and erroneous policies. Unlike the Middle East or East Asia, Pakistan has followed a traditional policy of import substitution rather than export promotion. Therefore, little emphasis have been given on broadening exports has remained over-reliant on textiles as the key export. Exports of cloth, cotton yarn and value-added textiles make up to almost 60 percent of our total exports.
“The economic charts of Pakistan stand on an unsatisfactory level at the moment. I urge the government and policy-makers to encourage private sectors to play their roles in putting the economy back on the right track,” he added. He further stated that: “We should fully avail the opportunities created due to the worldly chain of events, such as global decline in oil prices and the CPEC being made in the region”.

