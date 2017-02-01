“APBF calls for promoting FDI”

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has urged the government to promote foreign direct investment (FDI) which has been maintaining a steady decline from a $5.2 billion peak in 2007-08 despite the government spending on overseas trade offices have been increased to Rs1.7 billion in 2016-17. APBF president Ibrahim Qureshi said that only political will and drastic steps can revive the economy, which should be grown significantly and constantly for visible impact. He advocated the need for raising the country’s tax base so that tax-to-GDP ratio improves from current 9%. Foreign direct investment fell by 45 percent to $460 million in the first five months of the current fiscal year, giving a disappointing picture of the economy, he said.