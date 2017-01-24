APA assurance to resolve AHQs hospital issues

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Khyber Agency

The newly appointed Assistant Political Agent (APA) of Landikotal on Tuesday paid a visit to Agency Headquarters Hospital of Landikotal and inspected various departments of the hospital.

Niaz Mohammad, The APA of Landikotal subdivision paid a brief visit to AHQs hospital in Landikotal and inspected the laboratory, X-Ray and operation theater of the hospital.

Meanwhile he also called on the medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital, Zar Alam Shinwari and discussed various issues pertaining to local patients and hospital.

The hospital administration informed the political administration official about the vacant posts of various medical staff at the hospital.

The official of the political administration assured the hospital administration for full cooperation to resolve the miseries of patients.