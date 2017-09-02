Anything pure to eat?

People from all walks of life consume a lot of bakery-made items daily without realizing and knowing as to what these contained. Eggs form essential part of most baked items and even at the breakfast tables in almost every household, but do we know at all whether the eggs are healthy, hygienic and fit for human consumption or not? In all fairness, Punjab Food Authority is doing a lot of good service by ensuring provision of healthy, hygienic and fit for human consumption food items by raiding manufacturers and suppliers’ outlets and ensuring eatable items are being manufactured in good, neat, clean and healthy atmosphere there.

If one sincerely follows what the PFA officials are checking, finding out and telling us almost daily then one can hardly find even single pure food or baked item to eat. Even well-known brands of juices, soft drinks and mineral water are not all that pure that one should consume these in a very casual and careless manner.

Only the other day, according to the reports in the newspapers, the PFA officials team raided an egg powder manufacturing factory in Lahore and found as many as seven lakh eggs and 8000 kilograms of powder prepared from rotten eggs which was to be supplied to the confectionaries in the provincial metropolis. If this is the state of affairs in the provincial capital regarding adulteration in the food and bakery items then anyone can imagine as to what pure food items people in other cities and towns will be eating.

This surely is yet another big achievement of the Authority which is ruthlessly conducting raids all around to ensure the people do not purchase and eat adulterated food items, rotten fruit, milk and the locations in which food items are manufactured are as per hygienic conditions. While the Authority is continuing its quite good and commendable work, the people at large in the interest of their as well as their children’s health should keep themselves updated in this regard as to what food items they consuming are pure and fit for human consumption at all or not.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

