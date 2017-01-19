Anusha highlights Pakistan’s initiatives to promote ICT

Observer Report

Davos

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rahman Wednesday highlighted Pakistan’s initiatives taken under the Universal Support Fund (USF) to promote the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) across the country.

Addressing a key session of the Digital Society track at the World Economic Forum (WEF) here, she said “The availability of digital platforms has eased service delivery and e-education, e- learning, e-health, e-agriculture etc are some of the avenues where industry can actively work with governments.”