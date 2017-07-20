Anusha dismisses JIT report as ‘trash’, based on dishonesty

Islamabad

PML-N leader and Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Anusha Rahman, has rubbished the report by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), labelling it “trash” based on “dishonesty”. Speaking to the media as the Supreme Court resumed hearing the Panama case on Wednesday, Rahman said the JIT’s findings were not final and questioned if another JIT would be formed to investigate the allegations against the existing JIT.

“The JIT report has lost its standing in front of the Supreme Court. It’s a trash basket and uses harsh, condescending language. Will they now form another JIT to investigate the allegations against this JIT,” she remarked. Claiming that the JIT went beyond its mandate, the PML-N leader alleged that the JIT members abused their authority.

“JIT members are government employees and abused their powers. The JIT chairman gave the nation’s money to his relative,” she said. She further mentioned that “49,000 pounds have been allegedly paid to a private company on the basis of mutual assistance. A clarification is also needed on this.”

“The JIT presented Ishaq Dar’s statements and records in the wrong way. Nothing was presented regarding Prime Minister’s property,” she said, claiming that the trial against the PM was “one-sided”. “What kind of a JIT is this, that its report was made public and is even available on the internet?” she questioned. “Nawaz Sharif is the Prime Minister now and will remain the Prime Minister tomorrow, and in 2023” she added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo has said despite reservations on Joint Investigations Team (JIT) the prime minister and his family appeared before it for supremacy of the law.—INP