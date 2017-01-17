Anusha attends specially tailored programme at WEF

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Anusha Rahman, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication left for Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2017, being held in Davos from 17th–20th January.

The Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication has been invited by the Managing Board of the World Economic Forum to participate in the Annual Meeting 2017 and to express views on the emerging technologies shaping the global community. This is for the first time that IT Minister from Pakistan has been invited with such focused engagements.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos is the foremost global gathering of leaders at the highest level from government, business, academia, civil society and media, coming together at the beginning of each year to shape the global, regional and industry agendas.

Keeping in view the policy and programme successes achieved by the Ministry of Information Technology and the continued focus to enable transformation of the country into a “Digital Pakistan” the World Economic Forum has created a personalized agenda for the participation of the Minister for IT int his year’s event. The Minister is likely to speak in sessions including Digital Economy, New developments in technology, innovative policy-making, and promotion of entrepreneurship etc.

The “Digital Economy” track of the WEF annual event has been introduced to highlight the role of ICTs is shaping the world’s economic development. Minister Anusha will be the keynote speaker at the session “Digital Economy and Society”, discussion leader at “A Magna Carta for the Internet”, and firestarter at special program on “Innovations to Connect the Unconnected”. Minister Rahman will also be a part of The UN Broadband Commission’s event as a member of the Commission during the Davos programme.

The Minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with global technology leaders as well as heads of multilateral agencies.