Antibiotics in poultry feed

Saima Ashraf,

Dr Hafsa Zaineb

Lahore

Poultry industry is a dynamic and well organized sector of Pakistan which is playing a pivotal role in bridging the gap between demand and supply of protein for masses. Profitable broiler production and basic welfare requires that we understand and control the contributing environmental factors. Thermal stress including heat and cold is one of the most important environmental stressor challenging the poultry nationally as well as globally. Thermal comfort zone of the broiler for optimal production has a narrow range of 18-20 °C and in Pakistan average temperature during the winter and summers is 14 °C and 38 °C, respectively. Moreover, it is also expected that the global climatic changes will further increase over course of 21st century.

For achieving the optimal production targets in poultry production, temperature mitigation devices are installed in environmentally controlled poultry sheds. However their installation is quite expensive and during energy crisis their functioning may hamper. To compensate these production losses during the thermal stress antibiotic growth promoters have been employed in poultry for more than half a century. Their usefulness has seldom been questioned but their constant use in poultry diet led to the development of bacterial resistant genes and drug residues in the meat. In 2006, the European Commission imposed a ban on their use in animal diet which led to the foundation of post-antibiotic era and search of safe feed additives. Galacto-oligosaccharide is one of the low-priced and extensively used prebiotic agents, added in formula milk to improve gastrointestinal health of infants.

The role of â-GOS has been extensively evaluated in human but little is known regarding its role and efficacy in broiler during heat and cold stress. Keeping in view this whole scenario, the current experiment was conducted by the Department of Anatomy and Histology University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore in order to evaluate the potential of â-GOS as a feed additive to replace the in-feed antibiotics in poultry diet. Results of the present study clearly indicated that the â-GOS improved the performance of broiler during the heat and cold stress along with improving the hormonal profile and structural characteristics of small intestine therefore can be used to substitute the antibiotics in poultry feed.