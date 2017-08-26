Anti-tick spray to continue in Rawalpindi division

Rawalpindi

Livestock and Dairy Development (RLDD) has completed the task of spraying 27,673 domestic animals to prevent them from Congo virus. According to figures released by RLDD, the department has collectively sprayed 27,673 animals on the occasion of Eid ul Azha. The animals sprayed include 6027 in Rawalpindi, 13944 in Attock, 4617 in Chakwal and 3085 in Jhelum were drenched with anti-tick spray.

However the operation would continue on regular basis and also continue during Eid holidays. Director RLDD Dr. Ghulam Hussain Bhutta said every tick was not responsible for causing Congo fever rather the one carrier of the virus could only infect the victim. He said the department had set up eight checkpoints at the entrance of the city where sacrificial animals were sprayed with anti-tick spray.

Moreover twenty one mobile teams were carrying out anti-tick campaign. Dr. Bhutta said like the entire province inclusive steps had been taken in Rawalpindi district to secure sacrificial animals from Congo virus ticks.—APP