Anti-terrorism act & terrorists

A law without implementation is nothing but a dead law. Our internal security situation is passing through tough time from last few decades as a result of imperfect implementation of the anti-terror law. As compare to previous year, terrorist activities are increasing day by day instead of coming down. To make good relation with foreign states and to bring developments at all level in form of political, economic, and social, it needs that the state is peaceful and has earned good name at the international level. Unfortunately, Pakistan has failed to gain these two goals.

To improve relation with US and Afghanistan we need to take action against terrorist network as per Pakistan anti-terrorism law. We have to rebrand our image at the international level by acting against terrorists and to take action against them. It will not only improve our relations with neighbouring countries but also promote our political and trade relations. With neighbouring and other countries.

ZIAULLAH KHAN

Peshawar

