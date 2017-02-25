Anti-state elements conspiring against CPEC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Advisor to the Prime Minister Engr. Amir Maqam has stated that anti-state elements, both in and outside the country were busy conspiring against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He however stated that with policies of the federal government and countless sacrifices by the armed forces, peace has returned and the country was on its way towards development. He was talking to party workers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. He informed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wanted to become prime minister of Pakistan but has completely forgotten to bring change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) since the PTI led provincial government has completely failed to deliver.