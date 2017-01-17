Anti-polio drive start

Staff Reporter

The Three-day anti-polio campaign in Punjab as a part of the National Immunization Day began on Monday. The campaign will continue till January 18 in which 18.4 million children would be administered anti polio drops.

“Though Punjab has had no case for a year, persistent circulation of virus means good job has to continue. The secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab while describing the details of the drive said the department had constituted over 44,000 teams in the province which include 37,845 mobile teams, 4,439 fixed and 2,370 transit teams.

Pakistan has recorded 20 polio cases this year with eight in Sindh, eight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two in FATA and two in Balochistan. Punjab has had no case in 2016.

Punjab is focusing on Multan, Rawalpindi and Lahore because of recent positive environmental samples. Emergency Operation Coordinator of Punjab, Dr Munir Ahmed said recent environmental samples had been a cause of concern indicating the presence virus in the environment.

Dr Munir Ahmed said: “There were positive samples in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and DG Khan in Punjab.” He added, “We are trying to reach out to mobile and migrant population coming from polio affected areas. In case of teams not reaching any area, parents may contact helpline 0800 99000.”