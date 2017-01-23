Anti-polio drive second phase kicks off

Quetta

The second phase of three-day anti-polio drive in thirteen districts of Balochistan will be started today (Monday).

During the drive, 1.3 million children under the five year of age will be administered anti-polio vaccination.

The districts in which the drive will be conducted include Quetta, Sibbi, Barkhan, Bolan, Jhal Magsi, Killa Abdullah, Kharan, Khuzdar, Loralai, Musa Khel, Sherani, Washuk and some union councils of Zhob district.

Five days anti-polio campaign in Khyber Agency and Wana Sub division of South Waziristan Agency will start on Monday January 23, 2017.

In Khyber Agency, about 2.25 lakh children below the age of five years will be vaccinated by 869 teams, comprising 791 mobile teams, 52 fixed teams and 26 transit teams. While in Wana Subdivision 44 mobile teams, 20 fixed and 8 transit teams will be vaccinating 72202 children.

Due to ongoing community mobilization and validation of micro-plans, anti-polio campaign in Khyber Agency and Wana subdivision of South Waziristan was postponed for a week. Agency Polio Eradication Committee (APEC), in its recently held meeting at Khyber House and decided to continue with the plan of launching anti-polio campaign in Khyber Agency.—APP