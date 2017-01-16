Anti-polio drive kicks off today

Islamabad

A three-day anti polio campaign will start in in Punjab, Sindh, FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kotli district from Monday (Today).

In KP & FATA an active campaign will continue for three days from Monday January 16, 2017 to Wednesday January 19, 2017, followed by catch up of missed children, under the supervision and security provided by political agents, commissioners and security forces.

In the entire FATA and Frontier Regions, 1029179 children below the age of 5 years will be vaccinated by 4125 teams, comprising 3668 mobile teams, 326 fixed teams and 131 transit teams. The campaign is focus on reaching and vaccinating every child for ultimate polio eradication.

At the close of said meeting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also awarded the cheque of Rs 500,000 to EOC FATA Team pledged earlier for their exceptional performance and all-out efforts in reducing the number of polio cases during 2016.

Prime Minister Focal Person for Polio and Senator Aysha Raza Farooq, also attending the occasion, while reminding participants of targets set for new year said: ,We have come very close to our goal but this should not slow us down rather we should aim to carry out three high quality campaigns in the new year and defeat the virus completely by March 2017, and ensure that we could sustain it for the next three years.

In Gilgit Baltistan, two lacs and twenty thousand children up to five years of age will be administered anti polio drops. In Kotli district, of Mirpur division one hundred 42 thousand children upto five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

Polio campaign in Punjab as part of National Immunization Day will begin from Monday. The three day campaign will be held from January 16 to 18. The campaign will target 18.4 million children.

Pakistan has recorded 20 polio cases this year with 8 in Sindh, 8 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2 in FATA and 2 in Balochistan. Punjab has had no case in 2016. Globally, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the three countries still having polio cases. Punjab is focusing on Multan, Rawalpindi and Lahore because of recent positive environmental samples. Punjab’s Emergency Operation Coordinator Dr. Munir Ahmed said recent environmental samples have been a cause of concern indicating the presence virus in the environment. Dr. Munir Ahmed said: ,There were positive samples in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and DG Khan in Punjab., Dr. Munir also said, ,We are trying to reach out to mobile and migrant population coming from polio affected areas. In case of teams not reaching any area, parents may contact helpline 0800 99000.

The Sindh Minister for Population Welfare Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani on Sunday said that three-day polio eradication campaign is being launched in Sindh province from January 16 (Monday), said.

He directed all the district population officers, medical officers, reproductive health services centers (RHS) along with field staff to extend full cooperation to the Health Department during the campaign to be carried out from Jan 16 to 18.

The minister said with combine efforts and dedication ,we will complete our mission of ‘Polio-free Pakistan’ soon,. ,We are to save and secure our nation and these children will steer the country in future, their health and safety is state’s responsibility,, he added.—Agencies