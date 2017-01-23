Anti-polio drive kicks off in Balochistan, KP

Islamabad

Anti-polio drive kicked off in 13 districts of Balochistan, Khyber Agency and Tehsil Wana of South Waziristan Agency on Monday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the second phase of a three-day anti-polio drive has started in the districts of Quetta, Sibbi, Barkhan, Bolan, Jhal Magsi, Killa Abdullah, Kharan, Khuzdar, Loralai, Musa Khel, Sherani, Washuk and some union councils of Zhob district.

In Khyber Agency and Tehsil Wana of South Waziristan Agency about 300,000 children upto the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops during the five days campaign.

Strict security measures have been taken to ensure safety of polio teams. According to administration, blood samples of the affected children along with anti-polio drops which were sent to Khyber Medical College proved that all the children were died due to other ailments.

In Wana, at least 70000 children would be vaccinated by 332 teams that include health workers and volunteers during three-day anti-polio vaccination drive, says EOC. The anti-polio vaccination campaign will continue till Wednesday.—APP