Anti-polio campaign underway

Rawalpindi

District Officer (DO) Health Dr Amir Sheikh said the six-day anti-polio campaign, which began in the high risk union councils of the city and cantonment areas entered into its 5th day in a successful manner on Friday.

Under the drive, he said, over 90,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine.

Under the drive, polio teams were being visiting 11 union councils of the city from 2 to 11, and UC 37, while 3 wards of Rawalpindi Cantonment area including Ward No 3, 9 which have been declared high-risk areas. He said the purpose for launching the special drive is the presence of polio virus, from environmental samples collected from Nullah Leh, adding all areas are adjacent to Nullah Leh. He said the set target to vaccinate 113,000 children would be achieved till Saturday.—APP