Anti-polio campaign starts

Quetta

The five days anti-polio campaign will begin in Quetta, Pishin, Qilah Abdullah and Mastung on Monday. Syed Faisal Ahmed, Coordinator of the Emergency Operation Center said that the polio campaign in Balochistan would kick-off on Monday in 127 Union Councils of the four districts. He said that during polio campaign, 0.8 million children will be administered polio drops. Preparations have been completed regarding the campaign.

The campaign will include 3824 teams in which 3239 mobile teams, 371 transit points and 214 fixed sites. Syed Faisal Ahmed added that security forces have also been involved in the campaign. During the campaign, all staff members will be given full security cover on which Police, Balochistan levies and FC personnel will be deployed. Syed Faisal Ahmed further said that polio virus is present in our environment and can target the children specially those who are deprived of polio drops.—APP