Anti-polio campaign discussed

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal Thursday said the government would take stern action against those showing negligence in the anti polio campaign. Chairing a meeting to review polio campaign arrangements starting from August 7 to 10 in the entire district, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to run the campaign successfully, particularly in the high risk union councils of the district. Under the drive, the DC said 1,950 polio teams, 269 health centers, 204 medical officers, 396 area incharges, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the drive. During the campaign, he said, 811,798 children would be administered polio vaccine He said staff deployed for the campaign had been told that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. The DC advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the crippling disease.—APP

