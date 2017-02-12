Anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, FATA

Islamabad

Three-day anti-polio campaign will be kicked off in five districts of Punjab from Monday. Sehat Muhafiz polio teams of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department will go house-to-house to vaccinate children under five years of age, Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, three days oral polio vaccination (OPV) campaign commencing in FATA from Monday and will continue up to Wednesday, 15 February. In addition, phase wise injectable polio vaccination (IPV) eight days campaign will also be launched along with oral polio vaccination (OPV) campaign, says a press release issued here on Sunday.

EOC FATA Coordinator Dr. Fida Mohammad Wazir said that ‘inoculation of children with both the types of anti-polio vaccines (OPV and IPV) will prove crucial in stopping the transmission of polio virus as well as saving children for a prolonged period of time from being affected by polio virus.’

Total of 51,2230 children below the age of 5- year will be vaccinated with only oral polio vaccination (OPV) in North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khyber, FR Tank, FR Lakki, FR D I Khan and FR Bannu, by 1911 teams, comprising 1740 mobile teams, 118 fixed teams and 53 transit teams. The campaign is focused on reaching and vaccinating every child for ultimate polio eradication, adds the press release.

Whereas in Bajour, Mohmand, Orakzai, Kurram, FR Peshawar & FR Kohat, injectable polio vaccine (IPV) will also be administered to the children in addition to OPV from Monday February 13 to Monday February 20, 2017 under the first phase of IPV-OPV campaign.

In these areas total of 168,004 children between the ages of 4 months to 23 months will be vaccinated with IPV, and 20,4755 children between the age of zero (0) to 23 months will be vaccinated with OPV as well, by 853 fixed and mobile teams including 1648 skilled vaccinators who have recently been trained to administer oral and injectable polio vaccine to the children. During the campaign security will be ensured under the supervision of political agents, commissioners and armed forces. OPV develops immunity in the gut of children against polio for around a month thus preventing them to become a medium to pass the virus through defecation which could affect children living in the surrounding, on the other hand IPV develops immunity primarily in the blood of a child for prolonged period of 6 months thereby saving him from being infected with polio virus.—APP