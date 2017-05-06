Anti-polio campaign from 15th

Larkana

The Commissioner Larkana Davison Muhammad Abass Baloch presided over a meeting of the Divisional Polio Task Force at his office on Friday to review and discuss in detail the arrangements for the 4-day Anti Polio Campaign scheduled to be held from May 15, 2017 in the Larkana Division.

The Commissioner directed all the Deputy Commissioners and Health Officers of the Division that all out efforts should be made to administrater the Oral Polio Drops to 0-5 Year children in the Anti Polio Campaign in national interest.—APP