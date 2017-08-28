Anti-overcharging squads constituted

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police has deputed anti overcharging squads to curb the tendency of overcharging by the transporters on the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Chief Traffic Officer Yousaf Ali Shahid said that special control rooms have been established and passengers can lodge their complaints on the contact numbers 051-9272616 in case of overcharging or overloading by transporters.

He directed the wardens to take strict action against the violators. He added that heavy fines would be imposed and extra charged fare would be returned to passengers on the spot.

He said that overloading will also not tolerated on Eid vacations as it is one of the major causes of accidents. He said that all above mentioned steps are taken to help the passengers during their journey.—APP