Anti-Modi rally resounds with massive IoK rights abuses condemnations

New Delhi

As unrest against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s pro-upper castism policies is growing, dozens of activist organizations took out a joint protest march in New Delhi vowing to jointly oppose the attacks on people with the motto “An attack on one is an attack on all.

The march was started from the Ram Lila Maidan, passed through the busiest streets of central Delhi and culminated at a rally at Jantar Mantar. The protestors carrying placards condemned Modi government’s policies and vowed that they would take on the communal and fascist forces head on. They also highlighted human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, activists and leaders from different organizations vowed to jointly oppose the attacks on people with the motto “An attack on one is an attack on all”. Lok Raj Sangathan President A Raghvan said the people of Kashmir are being brutally silenced because they demand the withdrawal of armed forces from their territory. He said they are being subjected to state-repression.

Other speakers also expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in the troubled-Jammu and Kashmir. They said the people’s voice cannot be suppressed by using force. Lambasting the Modi government, speakers said attacks on weaker sections of people have become normal.

“In the name of religion, innocent Muslims are being lynched by Hindutva mobs. Minorities are being targeted based on what they eat and how they appear or dress. Dalits are subjected to barbaric caste oppression and attacked brutally when they raise voices of protest,” the speakers said.

They declared that the root cause of all problems is the present system and state institutions. “It is strengthening India’s alliance with the ruling classes of US and Israel who have violated the sovereignty of people and caused untold suffering to people in many countries of West Asia and other regions. It is taking India on a dangerous course at the behest of big business houses and foreign monopolies, who want to continue increasing their wealth, gravely endangering peace and security in this region. It is spending people’s money on building an industrial-military complex,” speakers said.

The aim of the rally was to bring together all sections of people whose rights are being violated by the Indian state and its institutions so that they can explore the ways to change the present state of affairs.

The rally was organized by Lok Raj Sangathan, Social Democratic Party of India, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, United Muslim Front, Communist Ghadar Party of India, CPI (M-L)-New Proletarian, Citizens for Democracy, Welfare Party of India, Association for Protection of Civil Rights, Sarvahara Patrika, Students Islamic Organisation of India, AIFTU (New), South Asian Human Rights Documentation Centre, Purogami Mahila Sa ngathan, National Confederation of Human Rights Organizations and many others.

Hurriyat leader and Democratic Political Movement General Secretary Khawaja Firdous Wani in his statement also hailed the statement of UN Gen Secretary Antonio Guterres and said that political engagement and dialogue was the only civilized and viable approach for just, honorable and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.—KMS