Anti-Kashmir policies protest held in Indian occupied Kashmir

India condemned for prolonging detentions

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a peaceful protest demonstration was held near central Jamia mosque in Srinagar, today, to raise voice against anti-Kashmir policies of India at executive and judiciary levels in the territory.

Call for the protest was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. A large number of resistance leaders and activists including Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Omar Aadil Dar, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, Firdous Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Shafi Khan, Imtiaz Haider and Sheikh Abdur Rasheed participated in the march.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the Indian authorities for illegally detaining hundreds of Kashmiris for life and thousands under draconian laws like Public Safety Act. He praised the Kashmiri prisoners who are either serving life imprisonment or facing prolonged detentions in jails for their commitment to the Kashmir cause. He said that puppet rulers were using every tactic to prolong their detention.

APHC General Secretary, Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement in Srinagar, today, termed prominent Kashmiri martyrs Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru as immortal heroes of the Kashmir’s freedom movement. He reiterated the Kashmiris’ demand of returning their mortal remains.

Meanwhile, delegations comprising Hurriyet leaders Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Mohammad Iqbal Mir and Muhammad Ramazan Khan visited Sopore and Kupwara to show solidarity with the families of the martyred youth, Azharuddin and Sajjad Lone. A team of Jamaat Islami of the occupied territory led by Advocate Zahid Ali also visited the bereaved families.

Pro-Kashmir rallies and demonstrations were held in major cities and capitals of the world including London, Milan, Jakarta, Toronto and other parts of the world to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Hundreds of people braving harsh cold assembled in Bradford and other European cities and raised their voice against Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiris. British Lord Nazir Ahmad led a protest in Milan. Besides Pakistanis and Kashmiris, a large number of Sikhs participated in the pro-Kashmir functions.—KMS