Anti-India, pro-Pakistan demonstrations in Held Kashmir

Srinagar

Eid-ul-Fitr was marked by forceful anti-India demonstrations and clashes between Indian troops and protestors. Immediately after Eid prayers people in large numbers took to the streets in Srinagar, Islamabad, Bijbehara, Kulgam, Pampore, Pulwama, Shopian, Sopore, Kishtwar and other parts of occupied Kashmir.

They hoisted Pakistani flags and shouted high-pitched slogans, Jeevei-Jeevei Pakistan, Teiri Jaan Meiri Jaan- Pakistan Pakistan and We Want Freedom. The protesters demanded that Indian troops should leave Jammu and Kashmir without any further delay.

Hurriyet leaders, Umar Aadil Dar and Qazi Yasir led big anti-India protests in Srinagar and Islamabad.

A resolution circulated by Joint Resistance leadership supporting the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir and against the random killings by Indian troops was passed in Eid congregations. The resolution sympathized with the families of Kashmiri martyrs and expressed solidarity with the detainees. It urged the international community and other world human rights organisations to build pressure on India to stop war crimes and rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir.

The authorities had placed all Hurriyet leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Mohammad Ashraf Sehraee, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt and Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi under house arrest and in police stations. They were not allowed to join congregational Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

Dozens of people were critically injured after Indian police personnel used brute force, fired pellets and teargas shells on protesters at Eidgah, Safakadal, Gowkadal, Hyderpora, Chadoora, Sopore, Pattan, Palhalan, Islamabad, Bijbehara and Pulwama areas.

The Joint Resistance leadership comprising, Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik while felicitating the entire Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, saluted the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their steadfastness in the on-going freedom struggle.—NNI