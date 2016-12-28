Anti-India march demands release of illegal detainees

Nowhatta Chowk

In occupied Kashmir, on the call of the joint resistance leadership, a large number of Hurriyet leaders and activists took out a procession from historic Jamia Masjid towards Nowhatta Chowk in Srinagar against illegal detention of political leaders under draconian law, Public Safety Act, and issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris.

The march was taken out to express solidarity with thousands of people, who were arrested after the start of uprising in the Valley and were lodged at Kot Bhalwal, Kathua, Hira Nagar, Udhampur and other jails. Carrying placards and banners and chanting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, the protestors said that the jails had been converted into infamous jails like Abu Gharib and Guantanamo Bay, where political prisoners were facing both mental and physical torture and were being devoid of facilities necessary to be provided under the jail manual.

Those who participated in the protest march and sit-in included Peer Saifullah, Muhammad Shafi Khan, Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, Sofi Mushtaq Ahmad, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Abdul Majeed Wani, Muhammad Yaseen Butt, Farooq Ahmad Saudagar, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Zahoor Ahmad Butt, Abdul Rasheed Untoo, Muhammad Sidiq Shah and Jaffar Kashmiri.

The protesting leaders and activists denounced the decision of the PDP-BJP regime of providing domicile certificates to West Pakistan Hindu Refugees and decision of Indian Supreme Court about the implementation of Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act also known as SARFEASI Act in the territory.

They said that this was a “ploy against abrogation of the special status of Jammu Kashmir and changing the demography of the territory” and demanded its withdrawal at the earliest.

They said that the PDP-led regime was only taking anti-people decisions and implementing the nefarious designs of the Hindu extremist organisations to convert the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir into a Muslim-minority territory by changing the demography of the region on the pattern of Israel.

“PDP had become a collaborator of these extremist groups and was busy putting the lives of Kashmiri Muslims at auction while executing their anti-people decisions, which would not be accepted at any cost,” they said and warned that if these anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmir decisions were not revoked forthwith, a massive agitation would be launched.—KMS